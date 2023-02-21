Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.86 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70- EPS.
Globant Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of GLOB opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.11.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
