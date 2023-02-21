Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

