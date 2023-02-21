Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

