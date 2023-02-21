Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPHY opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.59.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

