Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $26.22.
Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
