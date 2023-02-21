Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

