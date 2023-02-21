Citigroup Boosts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $8.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 49.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 2,111,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $42,697,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $30,870,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

