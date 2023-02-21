BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,827. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.