Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AMTI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,659. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Applied Molecular Transport

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.