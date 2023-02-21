Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Applied Molecular Transport Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of AMTI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,659. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
