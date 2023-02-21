Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 40.62% from the company’s previous close.
RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.
NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $24.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
