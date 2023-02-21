Stephens Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 27.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Generac by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 10.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.