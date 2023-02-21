Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVEO opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. Civeo has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $36.88.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

