Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CVEO opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. Civeo has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $36.88.
In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
