IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,231,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,847 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

