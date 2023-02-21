IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.
ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.
IVERIC bio Trading Up 9.8 %
NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,231,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,847 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
