Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE WD opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.75.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 over the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WD. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

