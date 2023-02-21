Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.67% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $321.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
