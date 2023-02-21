Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.67% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $321.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.