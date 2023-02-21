Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at DA Davidson

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock valued at $154,792,689. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.