Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

