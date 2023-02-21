Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
