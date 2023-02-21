Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
