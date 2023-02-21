Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Jabil stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,393,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after buying an additional 551,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

