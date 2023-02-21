Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

