Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.90 million.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASRT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assertio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.
Shares of ASRT opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Assertio has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
