Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.90 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASRT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assertio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ASRT opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Assertio has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 426.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 393,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,103 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 179,565 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

