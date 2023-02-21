Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Neutral

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

GNRC stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.