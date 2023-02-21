Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Neutral

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Generac Trading Down 2.4 %

GNRC stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

