Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. American National Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.6 %

SYNA stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

