Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMO stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.