ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

