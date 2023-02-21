Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 3rd

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IVH stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Institutional Trading of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

