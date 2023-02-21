Raytheon Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $175,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

