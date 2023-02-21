abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON AEI opened at GBX 364 ($4.38) on Tuesday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.14 ($4.64). The stock has a market cap of £172.43 million, a P/E ratio of 846.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About abrdn Equity Income Trust
