abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON AEI opened at GBX 364 ($4.38) on Tuesday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.14 ($4.64). The stock has a market cap of £172.43 million, a P/E ratio of 846.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

