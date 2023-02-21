Endeavour Mining plc (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,777 ($21.40) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,856.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.47. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,435 ($17.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,176 ($26.20). The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,878.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.90) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.74) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.