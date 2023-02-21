Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

