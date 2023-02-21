Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 on March 31st

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 227 ($2.73). The firm has a market cap of £222.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

