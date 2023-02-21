Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Extendicare Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of EXETF opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $6.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXETF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
About Extendicare
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
