National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Bank by 3,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

