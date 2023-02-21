Van Elle Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Van Elle Stock Up 0.4 %

VANL stock opened at GBX 49.18 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £52.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.72. Van Elle has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.01 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

