Van Elle Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Van Elle Stock Up 0.4 %
VANL stock opened at GBX 49.18 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £52.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.72. Van Elle has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.01 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.
About Van Elle
