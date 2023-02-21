Land Securities Group plc (LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on April 6th

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 690.40 ($8.31) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 812.80 ($9.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.70, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 675.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 630.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 680 ($8.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Land Securities Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.42), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($20,533.33). Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

