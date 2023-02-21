Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGU opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.