Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.557 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$22.77 and a 1-year high of C$35.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.67.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,457.00.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

