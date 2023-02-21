Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -4,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

