The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on April 6th

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Alumasc Group Price Performance
Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 173.10 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The Alumasc Group has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 216.90 ($2.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.53. The stock has a market cap of £62.54 million, a P/E ratio of 698.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About The Alumasc Group
