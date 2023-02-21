The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on April 6th

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 173.10 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The Alumasc Group has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 216.90 ($2.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.53. The stock has a market cap of £62.54 million, a P/E ratio of 698.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

About The Alumasc Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.