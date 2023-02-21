GSK plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 13th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3404 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GSK to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,400 ($16.86) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.03) to GBX 1,730 ($20.83) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.