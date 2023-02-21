Prudential PLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,743 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 212.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 302,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 206,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.