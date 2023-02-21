Prudential PLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Prudential PLC increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,682 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 177.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 562,235 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 242.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.