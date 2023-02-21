Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $682.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.22.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
