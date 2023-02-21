Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $682.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.22.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

