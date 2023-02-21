Prudential PLC Purchases 148 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

