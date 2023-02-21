Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

