C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

