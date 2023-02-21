Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

SO opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

