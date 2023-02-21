Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 13,666 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

