Prudential PLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 401.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 366.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,072 shares of company stock valued at $59,506,446. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AN. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

