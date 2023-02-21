Prudential PLC Raises Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in IDACORP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE IDA opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

