Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

